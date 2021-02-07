Shanghai H&M fined for substandard shirts

Shanghai H&M has been fined nearly 100,000 yuan (US$15,461) by the Putuo District market regulator for selling substandard shirts.

The Putuo District Administration for Market Regulation said 374 shirts failed quality tests for poor color fastness due to rubbing.

The shirts were priced at 129 yuan each, and 373 had been sold with sales volume totaling 48,117 yuan. The company's illegal profit from the sales amounted to 37,035 yuan.

The company was fined 96,492 yuan with the illegal profit confiscated by the administration.

In January, the company was fined more than 300,000 yuan with illegal profit totaling about 100,000 yuan confiscated by the Huangpu District market watchdog for fake promotion over the fabric materials of clothing.