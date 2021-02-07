News / Metro

Poetic works to commemorate Longhua Martyrs

The Shanghai Longhua Martyr Cemetery in Xuhui District launched a poetry solicitation online on Sunday to commemorate 24 martyrs executed 90 years ago.
The Shanghai Longhua Martyr Cemetery in Xuhui District launched a poetry solicitation online on Sunday to commemorate 24 martyrs executed 90 years ago. 

The martyrs, including five members of the League of the Left-Wing Writers (Zuolian) such as Rou Shi (1902-1931) and Hu Yepin (1903-1931), were executed at the Longhua Martyr Memorial Site, formerly the guardroom of the Songhu Garrison Command of the Kuomintang, on February 7, 1931.

The league, led by Lu Xun — one of China’s greatest modern writers — assembled about 50 patriotic Shanghai intellectuals who fought against Kuomintang repression at home amid a worsening international situation.

The public is encouraged to submit their poetry works on the WeChat or weibo platforms of the cemetery to commemorate the martyrs.

Offline events such as calligraphy manuscript releases will also be held in commemoration, the cemetery said. 

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Ti Gong

An oil painting depicts the martyrs. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
