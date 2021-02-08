News / Metro

Authorities urge avoiding gatherings during holiday

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-08       0
The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion reiterated the importance of avoiding social gatherings during the upcoming holiday and will issue health ongoing guidance alerts.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-08       0

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion reiterated the importance of avoiding social gatherings during the upcoming Spring Festival, and will issue health guidance alerts during the holiday to increase public awareness.

The center has issued a number of guidelines.

Companies should limit the number of people in conferences. For events with more than 50 participants, plans for coronavirus prevention and control must be issued.

Private events are advised to be limited to 10 people, and people with flu-like symptoms should not take part.

People in rural areas should avoid organizing gatherings. If necessary, events should be limited to 50 participants, and organizers must get approval from local coronavirus prevention and control authorities ahead of time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     