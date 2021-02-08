Authorities urge avoiding gatherings during holiday

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion reiterated the importance of avoiding social gatherings during the upcoming holiday and will issue health ongoing guidance alerts.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion reiterated the importance of avoiding social gatherings during the upcoming Spring Festival, and will issue health guidance alerts during the holiday to increase public awareness.

The center has issued a number of guidelines.



Companies should limit the number of people in conferences. For events with more than 50 participants, plans for coronavirus prevention and control must be issued.

Private events are advised to be limited to 10 people, and people with flu-like symptoms should not take part.

People in rural areas should avoid organizing gatherings. If necessary, events should be limited to 50 participants, and organizers must get approval from local coronavirus prevention and control authorities ahead of time.