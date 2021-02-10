Posters remind travelers to protect themselves against virus

As many people are leaving Shanghai to celebrate the holiday, the posters serve to heighten awareness of measures people can take to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion has released a series of posters to remind people of coronavirus prevention and control during the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, the center announced on Wednesday.

As some people are leaving Shanghai for their hometowns to celebrate the holiday, the posters are designed to heighten awareness of measures people can take to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Wearing a mask is mandatory on public transportation, which should be changed if worn for more than four hours, contaminated or damaged.



People should maintain social distance between one another while traveling and avoid touching public items.

They should also avoid eating and drinking while in transit, and at the very least avoid eating at the same time as nearby passengers.



For those driving home, good ventilation in their vehicles is important.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong