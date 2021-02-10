News / Metro

Posters remind travelers to protect themselves against virus

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-10       0
As many people are leaving Shanghai to celebrate the holiday, the posters serve to heighten awareness of measures people can take to protect themselves and others from the virus.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-10       0

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion has released a series of posters to remind people of coronavirus prevention and control during the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, the center announced on Wednesday.

As some people are leaving Shanghai for their hometowns to celebrate the holiday, the posters are designed to heighten awareness of measures people can take to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Wearing a mask is mandatory on public transportation, which should be changed if worn for more than four hours, contaminated or damaged.

People should maintain social distance between one another while traveling and avoid touching public items.

They should also avoid eating and drinking while in transit, and at the very least avoid eating at the same time as nearby passengers.

For those driving home, good ventilation in their vehicles is important.

Posters remind travelers to protect themselves against virus
Ti Gong

Avoid touching public items while traveling.

Posters remind travelers to protect themselves against virus
Ti Gong

Maintain proper social distance on public transportation.

Posters remind travelers to protect themselves against virus
Ti Gong

Wear a mask.

Posters remind travelers to protect themselves against virus
Ti Gong

Avoid eating and drinking while on public transportation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     