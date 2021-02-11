No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

There were no new locally transmitted or imported coronavirus cases reported in the city on Wednesday, while seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

There were no new locally transmitted or imported coronavirus cases reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, seven imported patients were discharged upon recovery.



So far, of all the 1,376 imported cases, 1,282 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.