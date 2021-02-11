News / Metro

Posters remind families how to stay safe

  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-02-11       0
Shanghai Center for Health Promotion raises awareness of coronavirus prevention and control with tips for people getting together to celebrate Spring Festival.
The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued posters to arouse public awareness on coronavirus prevention and control during the weeklong Spring Festival.

The center has prepared posters for each day of the holiday.

On New Year’s Eve on Thursday, the center encouraged people to have nianyefan, the New Year’s Eve dinner, at home.

If dining out, it is important to control the number of participants and reduce the time of eating, the center said. And digital methods should be used to order and pay the bill.

Washing hands is necessary after handling food and before eating.

Officials said separate spoons or chopsticks should be used to take food from shared plates and diners should eat with their own utensils to avoid cross-infection.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Families should reduce dining out. 

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Raw food should be kept separate from cooked food.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

People should wash their hands after handling food and before eating.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Separate spoons and chopsticks should be used to take food from shared plates and diners should use their own eating utensils. 

﻿
