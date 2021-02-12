7 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are five Chinese and two Indians. Meanwhile, seven imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but seven imported infections reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first to third patients, Chinese working in Ethiopia, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Guinea, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 9.

The fifth and sixth patients are an Indian woman and her daughter who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 28.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 92 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,383 imported cases, 1,289 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.