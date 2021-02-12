News / Metro

Medical staff continue to serve the public

﻿ Cai Wenjun
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Cai Wenjun Ma Xuefeng
  20:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-12       0
While most people are celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Ox staff from Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Hospital make sure those in quarantine stay safe. 
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

While most people are celebrating with family the most important festival of the year, medical staff continue to serve on the front line of coronavirus prevention and control during Spring Festival.

At three quarantine sites in the Pudong New Area, staff from Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Hospital are working day and night to monitor and safeguard people under quarantine.

“Most people quarantined at our site are coming from overseas. There are about 190 to 200 such people currently,” said Dr Yu Yulian at one site.

Hospital officials said shifts are 28 days and medical staff serve at the sites in turn.

“It is our responsibility, even though we can’t have nianyefan, the New Year’s Eve dinner, with our family,” said hospital official Xu Jun.

Ti Gong

Medical staff at the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Hospital pose for a photograph after collecting nucleic acid samples from people in quarantine.

﻿
