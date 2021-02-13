News / Metro

Curtain rises on health promotion posters

  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-02-13
Posters outlining coronavirus prevention and control at cinemas have been issued by Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.
Posters outlining coronavirus prevention and control at cinemas have been issued by Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.

Going to the movies is popular among locals during the weeklong Spring Festival holiday. 

The posters advise it is better to book tickets online and keep social distance while collecting them.

It is a must to have temperature taken and show health code when entering a cinema.

A mask should be worn during the entire screening.

Reducing conversation, and not drinking or eating are also important.

Ti Gong

Buying tickets online.

Ti Gong

Washing hands is important.

Ti Gong

Reduce talking and discussion inside cinema.

Ti Gong

No drinking or eating in the cinema.

