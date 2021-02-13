News / Metro

Stay-in-city residents flock to tourist attractions and cultural venues

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-13       0
Shanghai's tourist attractions and cultural venues have received more than 2 million visitors during the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-13       0
Stay-in-city residents flock to tourist attractions and cultural venues
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Customers visit a popular mall on Fuyou Road near the Yuyuan Garden Malls during the holiday.

Shanghai's tourist attractions and cultural venues have received more than 2 million visitors during the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday, with strict COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

The attractions and venues welcomed 2.27 million visitors between February 11 and 13, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Popular sites, such as the Yuyuan Garden Malls and Shanghai Museum, have seen a large number of tourists during the holiday after governments at all levels encouraged people to stay where they are to curb the spread of COVID-19 this year.

During the holiday, running through February 17, a total of 130 A-level tourist attractions, 81 museums, nearly 30 art galleries, 15 theaters and 234 libraries, cultural pavilions and community-based cultural activity centers across the city are open as normal to meet the rising demands of citizens and tourists.

Many were attracted by the intangible cultural heritages and folk cultures at local ancient streets and towns. Traditional lanterns and art installations at the Yuyuan Garden Malls, for instance, have attracted long lines of visitors. The authority has set up temperature checkpoints and limited the number of visitors to avoid gathering of crowds and ensure safety.

Ancient towns in the city’s outskirts, including Fengjing in Jinshan District, Zhujiajiao in Qingpu, Xinchang in Pudong and Luodian in Baoshan, have jointly launched a campaign to invite citizens to experience the traditional way of Spring Festival celebrations.

Local cultural venues have also become popular during the holiday. Theaters are full and museums have received a great many local families with children. The 1920s Tianchan Yifu Theater on Fuzhou Road, for instance, reopened on Friday after a major facelift. Cultural relics related to the Year of the Ox and Chinese zodiac art are exhibited at the Shanghai Museum.

Local heritage skills such as farmer’s paintings and bamboo-carving are being showcased at the China Art Museum. Sixty local bookstores are also hosting more than  80 public welfare events to promote reading among locals during the holiday.

Tourist attractions, resorts and theme parks remain the top destinations for both citizens and tourists. Shanghai Disney Resort is hosting a series of festive activities through February 26, or the Lantern Festival.

Visitors to the resorts are able to enjoy traditional Chinese performances and cuisines fused with Disney elements as well as traditional activities including dough figurine making, paper-cutting and shadow puppetry.

Inspections have been conducted at local hotels, cultural venues and theaters to ensure safety amid the pandemic, according to the administration. Some 1,600 law enforcement officers have conducted inspections across local hotels, theaters, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     