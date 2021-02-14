2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported COVID-19 infections were reported in the city on Saturday, but no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 9.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport the following day.

The two cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 52 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,388 imported cases, 1,299 have been discharged upon recovery and 89 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.