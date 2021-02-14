News / Metro

Market Inspection acts on Spring Festival complaints

The city's market inspection 12315 hotline received 4,213 complaints in the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday.
The city’s market inspection 12315 hotline received 4,213 complaints in the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday.

The number was slightly up on last year as many residents are staying in the city because of the pandemic.

Of the complaints, 640 concerned food, and 254 concerned dining and accommodation, including 26 related to Lunar New Year’s Eve dinners.

People complained about pricing problems, slow food delivery, suspected foreign body contamination, failure to receive online orders and redeem vouchers.

The hotline also drew 554 complaints over clothing and shoes, 340 over Internet services and 324 over sales services.

It’s noteworthy that complaints about online consumption, especially in online shopping and entertainment, accounted for 81 percent of the total.

All complaints have been forwarded to relevant authorities for further action.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
