1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in the Niger who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 12 via France.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 13 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six imported coronavirus patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,389 imported cases, 1,305 have been discharged upon recovery and 84 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.