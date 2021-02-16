5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 11.

The second and third patients are Chinese working and traveling in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 12 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 31.

The fifth patient is also a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 14.

The cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 67 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, twelve imported coronavirus patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,394 imported cases, 1,317 have been discharged upon recovery and 77 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 344 have been discharged upon recovery and 20 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.