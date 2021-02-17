No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday while eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, seven imported coronavirus patients and one locally transmitted patient were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.



So far, of all the 1,394 imported cases, 1,324 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 346 have been discharged upon recovery and 18 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.