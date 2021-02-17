Posters provide back to work health guidelines

Shanghai Center for Health Promotion released posters encouraging people to properly prepare for COVID-19 prevention and control on the first post-holiday day of work on Thursday.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion released posters encouraging people to properly prepare for coronavirus prevention and control on the first day of work after the week-long Spring Festival holiday on Thursday.



The center is advising people should do self check on their health code and whether they have visited or passed by medium- and high-risk region during the holiday. It is important to self-monitor, and if symptoms like fevers and coughs develop people should visit nearby fever clinics instead of going to work.

Taking extra masks and disinfectant to work is also a good idea. Moreover, everyone should exercise, get plenty of rest and dress appropriately for the weather.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong