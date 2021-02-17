News / Metro

Parks busy as workers keep the city clean

Shanghai's parks enjoyed a 12-percent increase in visitor numbers during the Spring Festival holiday while sanitation workers choosing to stay in the city were kept busy too.
Ti Gong

An out-of-town sanitation worker in the city has a video chat with her son in her hometown. 

Ti Gong

Sanitation workers at work cleaning streets during the holiday. 

Parks in Shanghai had 3.47 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday, 12 percent more than in the same period last year.

Countryside parks had 259,700 visitors, a rise of over 400 percent compared with 2019, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The peak was on February 14, with 624,900 visits, the bureau said.

Sixteen parks which charge admission had 690,700 visits, up 52.66 percent from 2019.

Parks in the city hosted various activities such as plum blossom exhibitions and Chinese zodiac culture events for visitors, the bureau said.

Ti Gong

Sanitation workers make jiaozi, dumplings, during the holiday.

Ti Gong

A sanitation worker at work cleaning streets during the holiday. 

Ti Gong

A sanitation worker cleans a garbage bin in the city during the holiday. 

Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 out-of-town sanitation workers gave up family reunions to stick to their posts in the city, according to the bureau.

About 1,100 tons of garbage was cleared daily on average from city streets during the holiday, a slight increase from last year, the bureau said.

Some 510 kilograms of fireworks trash were cleared between the Spring Festival eve and the fifth day of the New Year, down 9.7 percent from last year, according to the bureau.

With the staycation trend, more household trash was handled during the holiday, the bureau said, with some 133,600 tons were dealt with, a rise of 32 percent from last year.

Among them, 7,128 tons of wet trash was handled daily, up 43.8 percent, and nearly 12,000 tons of dry garbage, up 26 percent, the bureau said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
