4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, while six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There are no locally transmitted cases reported.

The first patient, a Chinese visiting friends in the United Arab Emirates, and the second patient, a French traveling in the UAE, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 15.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 4.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 16.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 106 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six imported coronavirus patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,398 imported cases, 1,330 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 346 have been discharged upon recovery and 18 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.