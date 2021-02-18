Health authorities urge continued COVID-19 vigilance

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued guidance on the first workday after the weeklong Spring Festival holiday.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued guidance on the first workday after the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, urging the public to stay vigilant regarding coronavirus prevention and control.

People should wear masks and take their temperatures while riding public transportation, as well as avoid touching public items.



While at work, opening windows for proper ventilation and regular hand washing are important.



Avoid large gatherings and eating face-to-face with colleagues.

While at home, coats and shoes should be kept in places with good ventilation, and regular hand washing should continue.