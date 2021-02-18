News / Metro

Research shows virus disproportionately afflicts diabetics

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:39 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
COVID-19 patients with high blood sugar had a significantly higher risk of poor outcomes, such as requiring intensive care, respiratory machines & falling into critical condition.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:39 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0

Shanghai medical experts teamed up with colleagues in Wuhan, the initial front line of the battle against the novel coronavirus, to research the relationship between blood sugar and the outcomes of COVID-19 patients with diabetes.

COVID-19 patients with high blood sugar had a significantly higher risk of poor outcomes, such as requiring intensive care, respiratory machines and falling into critical condition, according to research conducted by Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital.

The article “Thresholds of Glycemia and the Outcomes of COVID-19 Complicated With Diabetes: A Retrospective Exploratory Study Using Continuous Glucose Monitoring” was published by the medical journal Diabetes Care, hospital officials announced today.

Diabetes is the second most common complication for COVID-19 patients, a combination that hastens their decline and makes death more likely.

Last February, the Shanghai medical team traveled to Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital, a makeshift COVID-19 treatment center, and stayed until April.

“We found there was a high percentage of coronavirus patients with diabetes," said Dr Zhang Lei from the hospital’s endocrinology and metabolism department. "In fact, one-third of hospitalized patients had diabetes."

To improve patients’ glucose management, reduce their suffering and protect medical staff from exposure to the virus, doctors in Wuhan established an Internet-based glucose-monitoring and management system for quarantined patients. Online and offline consultations with medical experts in Shanghai were carried out, and monitoring equipment was transported to Wuhan.

Research shows virus disproportionately afflicts diabetics
Ti Gong

The medical team from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital pose in front of Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital.

Research shows virus disproportionately afflicts diabetics
Ti Gong

A doctor from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital works at Wuhan Leishanshan Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     