Food and cyberspace irk consumers over holiday

Food and catering, online consumption and Internet services were some of the biggest recipients of complaints during Spring Festival, the city market watchdog announced today.



Market regulators received more than 8,700 complaints and tip-offs via the consumer protection service hotline 12315 over the holiday, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The staycation phenomenon led to rising consumption-related complaints, more than 100 related to nianyefan (Chinese New Year's Eve dinner).

Slow food delivery, food safety, failure to redeem coupons and booking disputes drew the ire of consumers.

Online consumption accounted for 82 percent of complaints, most related to online shopping and entertainment.

Complaints were handled by the city's market authorities and consumer commissions.