News / Metro

Railway ridership increases over Chinese New Year

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:16 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
The Yangtze River Delta region recorded more than 4 million railway trips during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, 10 percent more than last year.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:16 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0

The Yangtze River Delta region recorded more than 4 million railway trips during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, 10 percent more than last year, China Railway Shanghai Group officials said today.

Ridership peaked yesterday when almost 1.1 million trips were made, almost 70 percent more than last year.

A total of 198 additional trains were put into operation across the region during the holiday to accommodate the passenger surge.

The number of short-distance trips hit 3.55 million, up 31.4 percent from last year, while long-distance trips declined 48.3 percent as a result of the pandemic.

Since chunyun — the annual Spring Festival travel rush — began on January 28, more than 14 million railway trips have been recorded in the region.

An estimated 1.15 million railway trips will be made in the region today.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     