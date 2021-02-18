News / Metro

Quarantine to end for Xingaoyuan residents

The residential complex in the Pudong New Area will be downgraded to a low-risk area when a lockdown imposed on February 5 ends early on Friday morning.
The Xingaoyuan Phase I residential complex in the Pudong New Area will be downgraded as a low-risk area after a 14-day lockdown for coronavirus ends on Friday morning.

It was listed as a medium-risk area and placed under closed-loop management on February 5 after a resident in the area was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Twenty-two local COVID-19 cases have been reported since January 21. They were infected with the virus with the same overseas source and on the same chain of transmission, Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The center emphasized that residents should wear masks, wash hands frequently, keep a social distance from others and avoid visiting crowded place.

Anyone from high- or medium-risk areas in China should not come to the city until these areas are downgraded.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
