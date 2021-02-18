News / Metro

Firefighters free drunk man stuck on Metro

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:22 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
Passenger on Line 8 was lying down on a seat when the movement of the train caused his head to get stuck before members of the Yangpu District squad arrived to have him released. 
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:22 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

A drunk man who took a Metro Line 8 train on Tuesday night had to be freed by firefighters after his head got stuck in the metal handle of a seat, fire authorities said on Thursday.

The man was lying down when his head got stuck in the ring-shaped lower part of the handle with the movement of the train, according to the authorities.

The fire and rescue squad of Yangpu District received a report at 10:48pm on Tuesday and members met the train when it arrived at Shiguang Road, the terminal station. 

They removed the handle and freed the man after five minutes.

He was uninjured, authorities said.

Metro regulations state that lying on seats is not allowed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     