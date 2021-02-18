Firefighters free drunk man stuck on Metro

Passenger on Line 8 was lying down on a seat when the movement of the train caused his head to get stuck before members of the Yangpu District squad arrived to have him released.

A drunk man who took a Metro Line 8 train on Tuesday night had to be freed by firefighters after his head got stuck in the metal handle of a seat, fire authorities said on Thursday.

The man was lying down when his head got stuck in the ring-shaped lower part of the handle with the movement of the train, according to the authorities.

The fire and rescue squad of Yangpu District received a report at 10:48pm on Tuesday and members met the train when it arrived at Shiguang Road, the terminal station.

They removed the handle and freed the man after five minutes.

He was uninjured, authorities said.

Metro regulations state that lying on seats is not allowed.