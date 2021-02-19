News / Metro

Safety violation led to fatal bear attack

  12:07 UTC+8, 2021-02-19
A violation of safety regulations led to a tragedy in which an animal keeper was attacked and killed by several bears at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in October 2020.
A digger driver and an animal keeper violated safety regulations by getting out of their vehicles — blamed for a tragedy in which the animal keeper was attacked and killed by several bears at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in October last year.

The driver surnamed Xu left the digger to check equipment following an operation failure, while the animal keeper surnamed Zhu who was monitoring the situation left his vehicle to remind Xu to return to the digger, according to a recently released report by emergency management authorities in the Pudong New Area.

Nine people — including the park's general manager — will receive administrative punishment.

The park has adjusted its tour routes and placed animals such as tigers, lions and bears in enclosed areas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
