Room for virus-prevention improvements at some Shanghai hotels

Most local hotels have met health requirements related to hygiene, disinfection and coronavirus prevention measures, but there are lingering issues at certain facilities.

Most local hotels have met health requirements related to hygiene, disinfection and coronavirus prevention measures. However, there are lingering issues at certain facilities, which have been ordered to make improvements, according to the Shanghai Health Supervision Agency.

The agency dispatched officials to 261 hotels to monitor their health and hygiene management, central air-conditioner cleaning and disinfection, coronavirus prevention and control and staff management.

Some facilities failed to carry out adequate staff temperature check, had employees who neglected to properly wear masks and didn't maintain social distancing or check guests' health QR codes.



The authority imposed rules to correct the issues and is requiring people to practice self-protection in public areas. Health management violations should be reported via the 12345 or 962223 hotlines.