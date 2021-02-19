News / Metro

Room for virus-prevention improvements at some Shanghai hotels

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-19       0
Most local hotels have met health requirements related to hygiene, disinfection and coronavirus prevention measures, but there are lingering issues at certain facilities.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-19       0

Most local hotels have met health requirements related to hygiene, disinfection and coronavirus prevention measures. However, there are lingering issues at certain facilities, which have been ordered to make improvements, according to the Shanghai Health Supervision Agency.

The agency dispatched officials to 261 hotels to monitor their health and hygiene management, central air-conditioner cleaning and disinfection, coronavirus prevention and control and staff management.

Some facilities failed to carry out adequate staff temperature check, had employees who neglected to properly wear masks and didn't maintain social distancing or check guests' health QR codes.

The authority imposed rules to correct the issues and is requiring people to practice self-protection in public areas. Health management violations should be reported via the 12345 or 962223 hotlines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     