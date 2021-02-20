2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

Both patients are Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 16 on the same flight.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 64 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,407 imported cases, 1,338 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 348 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.