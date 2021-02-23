No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, while six patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,412 imported cases, 1,358 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 352 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.