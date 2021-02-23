News / Metro

Uptick in anxiety accompanies children's return to school

With the start of a new school semester, local hospitals see an increase of young patients recently, especially in the departments of psychology, respiratory diseases and vision.
With the start of a new school semester yesterday, local hospitals are reporting an increase of young patients in recent days, especially in the departments of psychology, respiratory diseases and vision.

Some children are experiencing anxiety because of the return to school after a long holiday, with ailments including headaches, stomach aches and nervous disorders like hand shaking and urgent urination.

“Parents should increase communication with their children to help them elevate their mental conditions and habits," said Dr Fan Yake, director of Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital’s department of pediatrics. "Children experiencing anxiety should go to a hospital for professional guidance and support. Most adjust to the new semester during the first month.”

Infectious diseases like norovirus and flu are another source of anxiety for children, because they can quickly spread in schools, Fan said. Spring is also peak season for chicken pox and mumps.

“Vaccinations, good personal hygiene and health awareness are all important,” he said.

