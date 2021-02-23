Tickets required for upcoming Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival shows

Visitors must also wear masks and receive temperature checks before entering the malls, and the number of visitors will be limited.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tickets will be required for upcoming Lantern Festival shows at Yuyuan Garden malls between Thursday and Monday, mall officials announced today.



Visitors must also wear masks and receive temperature checks before entering the malls, and the number of visitors will be limited.



Tickets are 80 yuan (US$12.40) between 2pm and 10pm on Friday, Lantern Festival day, and 50 yuan for children taller than one meter. Every adult can bring one child below one meter in height to the malls for free.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tickets are 50 yuan for adults and 30 yuan for children between 4pm and 10pm on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission will be free beginning Tuesday.



Visitors will be required to show their identity cards or passports and health codes before entering the malls through gates 2, 3 and 5.



Tickets can be purchased in person or online at https://www.moretickets.com/content/60176b499fcad81cd3e65da9). Ticket booths will be set up at the intersection of Lishui Road and Ping’an Street, south of Fuyou Road and west of Jiuxiaochang Road.

People are encouraged to take public transportation, but those driving can park at the nearby Bund Finance Center mall for three hours.

Elsewhere in the city, lantern fairs will take place at Luodian Town in north Baoshan, Xinzhuang in Minhang and Fengjing in west Jinshan.