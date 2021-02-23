News / Metro

Tickets required for upcoming Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival shows

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Visitors must also wear masks and receive temperature checks before entering the malls, and the number of visitors will be limited.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Tickets required for upcoming Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival shows
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A couple takes a photo in front of a lantern installation at Yuyuan Garden malls.

Tickets will be required for upcoming Lantern Festival shows at Yuyuan Garden malls between Thursday and Monday, mall officials announced today.

Visitors must also wear masks and receive temperature checks before entering the malls, and the number of visitors will be limited.

Tickets are 80 yuan (US$12.40) between 2pm and 10pm on Friday, Lantern Festival day, and 50 yuan for children taller than one meter. Every adult can bring one child below one meter in height to the malls for free.

Tickets required for upcoming Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival shows
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The lantern fair at Yuyuan Garden malls.

Tickets are 50 yuan for adults and 30 yuan for children between 4pm and 10pm on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission will be free beginning Tuesday.

Visitors will be required to show their identity cards or passports and health codes before entering the malls through gates 2, 3 and 5.

Tickets can be purchased in person or online at https://www.moretickets.com/content/60176b499fcad81cd3e65da9). Ticket booths will be set up at the intersection of Lishui Road and Ping’an Street, south of Fuyou Road and west of Jiuxiaochang Road.

People are encouraged to take public transportation, but those driving can park at the nearby Bund Finance Center mall for three hours.

Elsewhere in the city, lantern fairs will take place at Luodian Town in north Baoshan, Xinzhuang in Minhang and Fengjing in west Jinshan.

Tickets required for upcoming Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival shows
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The lantern festival is a long-time holiday tradition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     