News / Metro

Court upholds sentence on Shanghai company

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Shanghai Intellectual Property Court finds that the game "Digital Monster" copied the rule of "The King of Fighters 98: Ultimate Match OL" and must pay compensation.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Court upholds sentence on Shanghai company
Ti Gong

The two screen images on the left are from the game “The King of Fighters 98: Ultimate Match OL,” the ones on the right are from “Digital Monster.”

The Shanghai Intellectual Property Court has upheld a sentence that mobile game “Digital Monster” copied the rule of the “The King of Fighters 98: Ultimate Match OL” and should pay 1.6 million yuan (US$247,700) in compensation.

“The King of Fighters” game was developed by Chinese company Yiqu Technology in 2015, based on permission of the copyright owner, Japanese game company SNK. It was the first Chinese mobile game to win the title of most popular game on Google Play in Japan in 2016.

A year later, Yiqu found that “Digital Monster,” created by Shanghai YuMeng Network Technology Co, illegally copied the rule of its game, including the surface and game characters’ attributes. Yiqu sued.

Although the defendant considered the rule not original to the plaintiff and their subject matter was different, a district court said that the rule is one of the key elements of a game and what the defendant had violated the business ethics and damaged the interests of the plaintiff.

The defendant appealed and the case was referred to the intellectual property court. It agreed with the original sentence. It said the defendant hadn’t infringed the copyright of the plaintiff but it had copied the game rule of the plaintiff.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Google
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     