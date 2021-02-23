Self-service machine checks carry-on luggage

Hongqiao International Airport has introduced a new self-service luggage screening machine for passengers to check whether their luggage complies with different carriers' rules.

Ti Gong

The machine is in the airport's T2 terminal, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on Tuesday.

When passengers put their luggage on it and choose an airline, the machine will check whether the size or weight complies with the carrier's rules.

It can remind passengers to check in oversize or overweight luggage in time. The machine is also equipped with a disinfection facility to sterilize the luggage while screening, the authority said.

Airlines have different rules for carry-on luggage. China Eastern and Juneyao airlines, for example, say each business and economy class passenger can take carry-on luggage up to 10 kilograms. Air China and China Southern say carry-on luggage should be 5 kilograms or less.

Previously, staff at ticket counters or boarding gates relied on visual checks and required those carrying oversized or overweight luggage to return to the airlines' counters to check them in.