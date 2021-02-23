News / Metro

Siblings who spread banknotes in downtown mall mentally ill

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Two siblings who spread banknotes along Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Monday have a mental disease, according to Shanghai police.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0

Two siblings who spread banknotes along Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Monday have a mental disease, according to Shanghai police.

The 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman surnamed Zhang were reported to Huangpu District police at noon yesterday.

Police quickly arrived on the scene, brought the two under control and recovered all the money.

When questioning the siblings police found they couldn't speak coherently, so they contacted family members.

Police were told the two came to Shanghai from out of town a few days ago, and both were diagnosed with mental diseases in 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     