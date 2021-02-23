Siblings who spread banknotes in downtown mall mentally ill

Two siblings who spread banknotes along Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Monday have a mental disease, according to Shanghai police.

Two siblings who spread banknotes along Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Monday have a mental disease, according to Shanghai police.

The 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman surnamed Zhang were reported to Huangpu District police at noon yesterday.

Police quickly arrived on the scene, brought the two under control and recovered all the money.

When questioning the siblings police found they couldn't speak coherently, so they contacted family members.

Police were told the two came to Shanghai from out of town a few days ago, and both were diagnosed with mental diseases in 2019.