Patient thanks doctors for saving his life
A 66-year-old patient who was in a critical condition due to pulmonary arterial hypertension has thanked doctors at Renji Hospital for saving his life after treatment which lasted a month.
The patient began to suffer symptoms such as a shortage of breath and chest pains six years ago and was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a potentially fatal disease that causes progressive heart failure.
His condition deteriorated recently after a traffic accident. When he went to Dr Shen Jieyan at Renji's cardiology department, he was found to be in a critical condition.
Dr Shen and her team administered emergency treatment and finally stabilised the patient’s condition after a month.
Shen said pulmonary arterial hypertension is very serious and people with unexplained symptoms such as a shortage of breath, a dry cough and fainting should visit a doctor as soon as possible.
"Early diagnosis and early treatment are key to improve patients' survival and life quality," she said.