Patient thanks doctors for saving his life

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  20:01 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
A 66-year-old patient critically ill with pulmonary arterial hypertension survives after monthlong treatment at Renji Hospital for the potentially fatal progressive disease.
A 66-year-old patient who was in a critical condition due to pulmonary arterial hypertension has thanked doctors at Renji Hospital for saving his life after treatment which lasted a month. 

The patient began to suffer symptoms such as a shortage of breath and chest pains six years ago and was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a potentially fatal disease that causes progressive heart failure.

His condition deteriorated recently after a traffic accident. When he went to Dr Shen Jieyan at Renji's cardiology department, he was found to be in a critical condition.

Dr Shen and her team administered emergency treatment and finally stabilised the patient’s condition after a month. 

Shen said pulmonary arterial hypertension is very serious and people with unexplained symptoms such as a shortage of breath, a dry cough and fainting should visit a doctor as soon as possible.

"Early diagnosis and early treatment are key to improve patients' survival and life quality," she said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
