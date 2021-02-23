Officials set out tasks for Five-Year Plan

Officials answered questions about how to improve residents' life, while the city is in high-quality development during the two sessions in Jiading.

Jiading is to launch the eighth round of a three-year environmental protection program with special focus on water, the atmosphere and soil.

The aim is to promote “the development of ecological environment with high quality through ecological environment governance,” said Wang Yongguo, deputy director of Jiading environmental protection bureau.

Wang said Jiading would make every effort to construct an ecological civilization and complete ecological environmental protection supervision and rectification of problems this year.

At the same time, it will build a public health service system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), led by tertiary hospitals with the district medical center playing a major role and support from community health service centers.

Shao Yuan, executive director of urology at Ruijin Hospital’s north campus, believed a compact medical system could improve medical services in Jiading.

“It can better and faster improve the level of Jiading medical specialties and provide comprehensive and high-quality medical services for the people of Jiading,” Shao said.

Wu Baoying, headmaster of Jiading Primary School, said Jiading would adhere to the principle of giving priority to the development of education, deepen comprehensive reform, optimize the allocation of resources and accelerate construction of Jiading’s education compatible with the level of district development.

“Accelerating the exchange of teachers and developing shared courses can promote the balanced allocation of educational resources,” said Wu. “I think if these pilot projects are promoted, they will play a positive role in promoting the future education development in Jiading.”

The district will also focus on the requirements of industrial prosperity, a livable environment, rural civilization, effective governance and playing its part in the national rural revitalization strategy.

A good job in employment and social security work will be done during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and a multi-level social security system will be created, said Lou Qingmei, director of Jiading human resources and social security bureau.