Livestream lecture for students on disasters

Around 1,000 students viewed a lecture on disaster prevention livestreamed by Youth Tech and Innovation Center last month.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the center has canceled all offline activities but have invited teachers and industry leaders to introduce science innovations online.

Feng Mo from the Jiading Meteorological Bureau talked about meteorology, climate change and how to protect the environment in daily life.

Han Lili, a volunteer of Green River initiate and a teacher at the Shanghai Art & Design Academy, told of her experience of environmental protection in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

“I have watched a lot of videos about environmental protection volunteers before, and I think they are great, protecting the environment and organisms in such a difficult situation,” said Hong Jiajin, a fifth-grader at Yecheng Primary School. “I learned that many high-tech methods can help environmental protection volunteers and many things have been done. I hope to join them when I grow up.”

Previously when the center held offline activities, dozens or at most hundreds of people participated each time. After the activities were held online, the number of participants doubled and the influence was even greater, according to Min Rui, chief of the center.

An annual scientific innovation winter camp was also moved online this year.In previous years, around 220 students took part in the winter camp, while online activities this year have attracted more than 1,000 participants so far. 

