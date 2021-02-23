Projects a first step to create a sports city

Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co Ltd and Jiading government have signed agreements to launch cooperation projects aimed at building a global sports city.

Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co Ltd and Jiading government have signed agreements to launch cooperation projects aimed at building a global sports city.

The first six projects include a national sports industry demonstration base, a youth basketball training base, a sports reserve talent social training base, a F1 eSports China championship, Jiading-Wenzhou-Kunshan-Taizhou cycling competitions and an integration station of sports and health care.

Chen Qun, Shanghai vice mayor, said at the signing ceremony that Jiading has good conditions to promote the high-quality development of sports, while Jiushi Group has a number of advantageous resources in the field of sports. Cooperation between the two is of great significance to improve the quality of public services and help Shanghai build a globally famous sports city.

Chen also said both sides should, on the basis of running existing top-level sports events, introduce more high-level events, accelerate the planning and construction of Shanghai Citizen Sports Park Phase 2 and Phase 3, jointly build a social training base for reserve sports talents and accumulate more experience and practices for the development of the city’s sports industry.

The two parties will focus on the construction of Jiading New City, accelerate the creation of a national sports industry demonstration base and build a cluster of scale, unique functions and first-class services.

The district will focus on the construction of a healthy Shanghai, rely on the advantages in sports facilities, talents and technology, actively participate in organizing the Yangtze River Delta Sports Festival and strive to create a national model fitness area.

In the future, the two sides will further promote the sharing of sports resources, organization of events, industry prosperity and branding through the cooperation and work together to make Jiading an important bearing area of a world-famous sports city.

According to the agreement, Jiading and Jiushi Group will play their respective strengths to develop a 5.3-square-kilometer “sports space” around Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Citizen Sports Park and surrounding areas to create a “first-class event center, popular sports paradise, urban sports landmark and a national motorsports industry cluster.”