Measures in place to ensure the food safety

Catering businesses across Jiading are implementing measures to ensure that food is traceable after Shanghai issued novel coronavirus prevention and control guidelines.
“We are stricter in the choice of food, especially those imported cold-chain products,” said Yang Yuanfu who owns a restaurant in IMIX Park shopping center.

“We have been strictly reviewing raw material suppliers,” said a chain store operator surnamed Li. “In addition, our fish supplier in Zhongshan City in Guangdong Province also checks the fish according to local regulations. After the checks, the food can be sent to Shanghai, and we will also publish the check results of every batch on the wall inside the restaurant.”

To ensure food safety, some restaurant employees in Jiading have been vaccinated in addition to regular temperature checks.

The city’s commerce commission has released a series of measures covering places where crowds could gather.

They clarify that people in charge of shopping malls and supermarkets should bear the major responsibility for COVID-19 prevention and control, said Liu Min, deputy director of the commission.

Businesses are also encouraged to reserve appropriate anti-epidemic materials, have more temperature-measuring equipment and establish emergency areas.

The commission is also asking merchants to strictly implement regulations on imported cold-chain food, carry out prevention and control measures and never sell it without completing all administrative procedures.

And it is asking catering companies to strengthen management of food ingredients. They should strictly implement the system of incoming inspection and ticket collection to ensure traceability.

The selection of raw material suppliers, food processing, the washing and disinfection equipment of tableware and processing utensils shall comply with relevant food safety provisions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
