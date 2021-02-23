Young photographer focuses on a year like no other

A young photographer Xi Lingyan focused her attention on life in Jiading throughout the year of 2020.

Young photographer Xi Lingyan focused her attention on life in Jiading throughout the year of 2020. It was a tough period for all Chinese people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but with everyone’s steady efforts, the difficulties will be overcome at last. Here are a few snapshots taken by her of what happened during the past year just passed.

Medical workers stay at their posts, wearing goggles, masks and protective suits to fight the novel coronavirus on the front line at the start of last year. Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

People begin to get back to work after the COVID-19 outbreak started winding down. Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

