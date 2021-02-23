Young photographer focuses on a year like no other

Young photographer Xi Lingyan focused her attention on life in Jiading throughout the year of 2020. It was a tough period for all Chinese people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but with everyone’s steady efforts, the difficulties will be overcome at last. Here are a few snapshots taken by her of what happened during the past year just passed.
Medical workers stay at their posts, wearing goggles, masks and protective suits to fight the novel coronavirus on the front line at the start of last year.
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
People begin to get back to work after the COVID-19 outbreak started winding down.
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega, one of the largest retail developments in Shanghai with a gross floor area of 340,000 square meters, opens to the public in August.
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
The pond near Shanghai Poly Grand Theater is frozen over. The theater has resumed operations, offering a venue for local residents to enjoy a show.
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
Magnolia flowers are in full bloom in spring along city streets.
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
Residents look for their parcels on shelves specially set up for contactless deliveries. The property service company labeled the floor to provide an easier solution for both delivery staff and residents.
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
A deliveryman from Dingdong Maicai, a platform for purchasing fresh produce and groceries, delivers food to households in January. People have begun to opt for deliveries to reduce the infection risks.
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
A volunteer checks a person’s temperature at a checkpoint in the district despite the cold weather at the beginning of 2020.
