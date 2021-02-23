News / Metro

Young photographer focuses on a year like no other

﻿ Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
A young photographer Xi Lingyan focused her attention on life in Jiading throughout the year of 2020. 
﻿ Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0

Young photographer Xi Lingyan focused her attention on life in Jiading throughout the year of 2020. It was a tough period for all Chinese people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but with everyone’s steady efforts, the difficulties will be overcome at last. Here are a few snapshots taken by her of what happened during the past year just passed. 

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Medical workers stay at their posts, wearing goggles, masks and protective suits to fight the novel coronavirus on the front line at the start of last year. 

    Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • People begin to get back to work after the COVID-19 outbreak started winding down.

    Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong
Young photographer focuses on a year like no other
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega, one of the largest retail developments in Shanghai with a gross floor area of 340,000 square meters, opens to the public in August. 

Young photographer focuses on a year like no other
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

The pond near Shanghai Poly Grand Theater is frozen over. The theater has resumed operations, offering a venue for local residents to enjoy a show. 

Young photographer focuses on a year like no other
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

Magnolia flowers are in full bloom in spring along city streets. 

Young photographer focuses on a year like no other
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

Residents look for their parcels on shelves specially set up for contactless deliveries. The property service company labeled the floor to provide an easier solution for both delivery staff and residents. 

Young photographer focuses on a year like no other
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

A deliveryman from Dingdong Maicai, a platform for purchasing fresh produce and groceries, delivers food to households in January. People have begun to opt for deliveries to reduce the infection risks. 

Young photographer focuses on a year like no other
Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

A volunteer checks a person’s temperature at a checkpoint in the district despite the cold weather at the beginning of 2020. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     