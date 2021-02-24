News / Metro

Children developing myopia earlier in life

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  15:06 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0
The summer and winter holidays have become a critical time for myopia in children due to excessive digital screen exposure.
Chinese children are developing myopia earlier in life － as early as the age of 3 － a visual impairment that afflicts as many as 54 percent of the nation's young people, according to the National Health Commission.

“Previously, clinical experience indicated children usually develop myopia at the age of 6, but long-term screen exposure has led to earlier arrival of the problem,” said Dr Zhang He from Shanghai Ai’er Eye Hospital. “Myopia is preventable and controllable, but the earlier onset of myopia increases the chances of developing serious myopia in adulthood. Severe vision loss and blindness due to serious myopia has increased in recent years.”

To prevent myopia, Zhang said parents should limit their children’s screen exposure, encourage them to exercise for two hours every day and develop proper eye-care habits.

Children developing myopia earlier in life
Ti Gong

Dr Zhang He of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital checks a girl with myopia.

﻿
