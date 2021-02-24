Cherry blossoms in full bloom earlier than usual

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at several city parks, attracting scores of shutterbugs and flower lovers.

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at several city parks, attracting scores of shutterbugs and flower lovers.

More than 50 percent of certain cherry tree varieties at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District bloomed late last week, nearly one week earlier than usual. This week is best time to view the trees, the park operator said today.



Kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees, traditionally one of the earliest to bloom and the most common variety of cherry blossoms in Shanghai, have flowered at the garden.

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

The kawazu-zakura blossom features large, bright, pink petals.

The garden has about 80 varieties of cherry trees that cover 58,000 square meters. A 1.5-kilometer boulevard of the trees creates a dream-like pink tunnel.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, some cherry trees have also blossomed.

Luxun, Zhongshan and Gucun parks, as well as Tongji University, also have cherry trees.

