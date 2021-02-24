News / Metro

Cherry blossoms in full bloom earlier than usual

﻿ Hu Min
  16:03 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0
Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at several city parks, attracting scores of shutterbugs and flower lovers.
Edited by Hu Min.
Hu Min / SHINE

Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Chenshan Botanical Garden. 

Hu Min / SHINE

People enjoying fresh air and blossoming cherry flowers at Chenshan Botanical Garden. 

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at several city parks, attracting scores of shutterbugs and flower lovers.

More than 50 percent of certain cherry tree varieties at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District bloomed late last week, nearly one week earlier than usual. This week is best time to view the trees, the park operator said today.

Kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees, traditionally one of the earliest to bloom and the most common variety of cherry blossoms in Shanghai, have flowered at the garden.

Hu Min / SHINE

Visitors take photos next to cherry blossoms at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Hu Min / SHINE

The trees are blooming nearly one week earlier than usual.

Hu Min / SHINE

A visitor takes a photo of the cherry blossoms.

Hu Min / SHINE

The kawazu-zakura blossom features large, bright, pink petals.

Hu Min / SHINE

Chenshan Botanical Garden has about 80 varieties of cherry trees that cover 58,000 square meters.

The garden has about 80 varieties of cherry trees that cover 58,000 square meters. A 1.5-kilometer boulevard of the trees creates a dream-like pink tunnel.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, some cherry trees have also blossomed.

Luxun, Zhongshan and Gucun parks, as well as Tongji University, also have cherry trees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
