News / Metro

City exhibition for top Japanese designer

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:52 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0
Kashiwa Sato says he is honored to be holding his first exhibition in Shanghai, a city with energy and vitality, and hopes to collaborate with Chinese counterparts in the future.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:52 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0

8 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Parallel to the exhibition in Tokyo, a selected exhibition of the design work of Kashiwa Sato opened in Shanghai on Wednesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Parallel to the exhibition in Tokyo, a selected exhibition of the design works of Kashiwa Sato, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Parallel to the exhibition in Tokyo, a selected exhibition of the design works of Kashiwa Sato, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Parallel to the exhibition in Tokyo, a selected exhibition of the design works of Kashiwa Sato, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Parallel to the exhibition in Tokyo, a selected exhibition of the design works of Kashiwa Sato, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Parallel to the exhibition in Tokyo, a selected exhibition of the design works of Kashiwa Sato, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Parallel to the exhibition in Tokyo, a selected exhibition of the design works of Kashiwa Sato, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Kashiwa Sato addresses the opening ceremony via videolink from Japan.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

An exhibition of the work of Kashiwa Sato, one of the world’s leading creative directors from Japan, opened in Shanghai on Wednesday with selected content from the same exhibition being held in Tokyo.

Sato, who has been working in the design industry for 30 years, has a rich portfolio, and the best known of his works might be the logo of the Japanese textile retail giant Uniqlo and convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

The Tokyo exhibition, which opened on February 3, is the largest of his career, and the parallel exhibition in Shanghai, curated by Sato, was enabled through a collaboration of designer and the Shanghai Industrial Design Association.

Sato, who made a videolink address during the opening ceremony in Shanghai, said he felt honored to be holding his first exhibition in Shanghai, a city with energy and vitality.

“At my exhibition in Tokyo, which has been held for three weeks, 70 percent of the visitors are young people, and I feel encouraged by that,” he said. “I hope the exhibition in Shanghai will also show the younger generation of the power and importance of design.”

Sato said he hopes to collaborate with Chinese counterparts in the future to use design to address social problems arising during economic development.

The exhibition features Sato’s designs ranging from logos, housing complex projects, a sushi restaurant to a kindergarten. By scanning QR codes, visitors can listen to him explaining his work in Japanese, with corresponding Chinese content available.

The exhibition is at the No. 8 Creative Park Phase 4 on Jumen Road until May 10.

Exhibition organizers also plan to host various events including live exchanges with the National Art Center in Tokyo, where Sato’s exhibition is being held, and design forums and symposiums.

The organizers are supported by Shanghai government, Shanghai People’s Association For Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Consulate-General of Japan in Shanghai and other local partners.

Shanghai is scheduled to host the “World Design Capital Conference” this year. It is a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     