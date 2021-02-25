3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first new patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 20.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 21.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 22.

They have all been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 78 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,418 imported cases, 1,363 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 354 have been discharged upon recovery and 10 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.