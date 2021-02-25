Health tips for people returning to Shanghai after holiday

Travelers should wear masks and change them every four hours, have a supply of disinfectant and reduce eating and drinking on public transportation.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued tips on coronavirus prevention and control for those returning to Shanghai after spending the Spring Festival holiday out of town.

Travelers should wear masks and change them every four hours, have a supply of disinfectant and reduce eating and drinking on public transportation. They should also maintain social distancing and avoid touching public items.



When arriving in Shanghai, people should wash their hands, change their clothes, self-monitor and visit fever clinics with their travel tickets if developing any symptoms.