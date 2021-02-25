News / Metro

Local doctors honored for helping flatline poverty

A group of local doctors and medical facilities were honored as national role models in China's poverty alleviation fight at a ceremony in Beijing today.
A group of local doctors and medical facilities were honored as national role models in China's poverty alleviation fight at a ceremony in Beijing today.

Dr He Tianlin of the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine is one of the honorees. He has spent three years in Xinjiang providing support and medical guidance at Karamay Central Hospital, including doctor training and setting up a clinic for poor people in the region.

“Medical service is also a type of poverty eradication,” he said.

He organized a group of Xinjiang medical workers to come to Shanghai to receive training and also launch pediatric training courses for poor people in the region that help them attain professional skills recognized by the government.

“The training is targeted and precise and helps the poor escape from poverty,” he said.

Dr He Tianli (second from right) checks a patient's pulse in Xinjiang.

Dr Sun Jinqiao of the Children's Hospital of Fudan University and Huashan Hospital's neurosurgery department was honored. Sun has offered support of health services in Qinghai Province. He served as president of Qinghua Guoluo Prefecture People’s Hospital, where he oversaw construction and renovation of its imaging center, operating theater, emergency department, infectious disease center, information center and medical waste-processing practice.

Sun also introduced medical services and skills catering to local needs, and established a rescue system for acute myocardial infarction, a problem prevalent in high-altitude regions. Previously, people afflicted with the condition were sent to faraway Xining, the provincial capital, exceeding the critical six-hour golden treatment time.

In its first year, the hospital's rescue system saved the lives of more than 30 patients with myocardial infarction.

Huashan Hospital’s neurosurgery department has been involved in poverty alleviation projects over the past two decades, during which it has sent more than 30 staff to support medical services in high-poverty regions.

Dr Sun Jinqiao (center) checks a baby in Qinghai.

