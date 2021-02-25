Moments in February 2021: city life through our lens

6 Photos | View Slide Show ›
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Performers dressed in traditional Chinese attire parade through the alleyways of Xintiandi on February 14.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
City residents take photos at the site of where the first Communist Party of China National Congress was held in 1921. The place is currently under renovation and will reopen to mark the centenary of the CPC in July.
6 Photos
Dong Jun / SHINE
Thanks to the recent warm weather, cherry, plum and magnolia flowers are in full bloom all across the city. The highest temperature peaked at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the hottest late February day in the past 100 years.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A vendor at the Yuyuan mall displays rabbit lanterns before the Lantern Festival, which falls on February 26.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Two couples share sweet moments on Tian’ai Road on February 14, the Valentine’s Day. The spot has become a popular destination for local lovers because the road name, in Chinese, means “sweet love.”
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
People enjoy the spring sunshine on the Huangpu River waterfront in Xuhui District.
