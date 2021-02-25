News / Metro

Moments in February 2021: city life through our lens

﻿ Wang Rongjiang
﻿ Dong Jun
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Wang Rongjiang Dong Jun Jiang Xiaowei
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
Shanghai Daily photographers share images of our city and local life captured over the past month.
﻿ Wang Rongjiang
﻿ Dong Jun
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Wang Rongjiang Dong Jun Jiang Xiaowei
  19:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›
  • Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

  • Performers dressed in traditional Chinese attire parade through the alleyways of Xintiandi on February 14. 

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Performers dressed in traditional Chinese attire parade through the alleyways of Xintiandi on February 14. 

Moments in February 2021: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

City residents take photos at the site of where the first Communist Party of China National Congress was held in 1921. The place is currently under renovation and will reopen to mark the centenary of the CPC in July. 

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›
  • Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Thanks to the recent warm weather, cherry, plum and magnolia flowers are in full bloom all across the city. The highest temperature peaked at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the hottest late February day in the past 100 years. 

    Dong Jun / SHINE

Thanks to the recent warm weather, cherry, plum and magnolia flowers are in full bloom all across the city. The highest temperature peaked at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the hottest late February day in the past 100 years. 

Moments in February 2021: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A vendor at the Yuyuan mall displays rabbit lanterns before the Lantern Festival, which falls on February 26.

Moments in February 2021: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Two couples share sweet moments on Tian’ai Road on February 14, the Valentine’s Day. The spot has become a popular destination for local lovers because the road name, in Chinese, means “sweet love.”

Moments in February 2021: city life through our lens
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People enjoy the spring sunshine on the Huangpu River waterfront in Xuhui District. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     