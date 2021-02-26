4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and one Emirati. Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first new patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 12.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 19.

The third patient is an Emirati who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 22.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 24.

They have all been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,422 imported cases, 1,373 have been discharged upon recovery and 49 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 354 have been discharged upon recovery and 10 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.