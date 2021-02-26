Former COSCO executive appointed vice mayor of city
19:25 UTC+8, 2021-02-26 0
Zhang Wei, former vice general manager of China COSCO Shipping Group, was appointed vice mayor of Shanghai by the city's legislature today.
19:25 UTC+8, 2021-02-26 0
Zhang Wei, former vice general manager of China COSCO Shipping Group, was appointed vice mayor of Shanghai by the city’s legislature today.
Zhang, 48, a native of Hunan Province, worked at COSCO since 1995.
He is one of the city's nine vice mayors.
Source: SHINE Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports