First residence permit issued to foreign worker

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-26
Shanghai's first residence permit for overseas talent in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone was issued in Qingpu District today.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-26       0
First residence permit issued to foreign worker
Ti Gong

A representative from Walter Electronic receives the residence permit on behalf of the general manager. 

Shanghai's first residence permit for overseas talent in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone was issued in Qingpu District today.

The residence permit was given to a Malaysian who serves as general manager of Walter Electronic in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, according to Qingpu District authorities.

Company officials said the permit enables him to receive various preferential advantages for overseas talent, and provides more convenience and a sense of belonging in the demonstration zone.

Shanghai's overseas talent policies will help companies attract more foreign professionals to work in the demonstration zone, creating a sound business environment, a Walter Electronic official said.

The residence permit will be issued to foreigners who do not work in Shanghai but in other areas of the demonstration zone. The zone comprises Shanghai's Qingpu District, Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province. 

Permit holders are entitled to various preferential policies for health care, children's education, financial services and housing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
