Comic books turn new leaf on myopia prevention

  21:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-27       0
The incidence of myopia in nine provinces over six months in 2020 increased over 11 percent, with children receiving online schooling at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In response, Bright Eye Hospital teamed up with leading medical experts to produce a comic book to give children and parents tips and knowledge about myopia prevention and control.

The book made its debut in Shanghai on Saturday, when copies were donated to health teachers in primary and middle schools.

The average incidence of myopia among Chinese children and minors was 53.6 percent in 2018. A survey led by the Ministry of Education last year to study the vision change among primary and middle school students in nine provinces during the epidemic found their myopia prevalence has increased from 59.2 percent to 70.6 percent. 

Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital and vice director of the national expert team on myopia prevention and control, said the comic book demonstrates proper prevention and control of myopia with interesting and simple words and pictures.

Currently, most books on myopia prevention and control target adults and parents. It is rare to see a book designed for children, he said.

Dr Li Zhimin from Bright Eye Hospital said the book has 12 scenarios to teach children how to prevent myopia, and protect and care their eyes. Children can learn through funny stories.

